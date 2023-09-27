Baltimore police search for suspect in killing of tech CEO

The founder and CEO of a Baltimore tech startup who was acclaimed as a rising entrepreneur in the city was found dead Monday, police said, prompting a manhunt Tuesday for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

The entrepreneur, Pava LaPere, 26, who founded EcoMap Technologies, a company that curates data for free platforms, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street by officers who detected “signs of blunt-force trauma,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said they had received a missing-person call shortly beforehand.

On Tuesday, police said they had identified Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, of Baltimore, a sex offender who was released from prison last fall, as the suspect in LaPere’s killing, and potentially in other cases. The department did not say how it had determined Billingsley to be the suspect and did not immediately return calls seeking comment Tuesday night.

At a news conference Tuesday, Richard Worley, the acting police commissioner for the department, warned residents that Billingsley “will kill, and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm.”

The killing has rattled Baltimore, particularly its business community, which had heralded LaPere as a promising businessperson with deep connections to the city. A graduate of Johns Hopkins University, LaPere had skipped other tech hubs like San Francisco and instead remained in Baltimore after graduation to grow her venture, raising more than $4 million, building a team of about 30 people and serving clients such as Meta and the Aspen Institute.

This year, she was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for social impact.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference that he had known LaPere for several years and described her as a “talented, devoted Baltimorean” who would “help anybody who she would see.”

“To have that light cut short by someone who has no care about anything other than harming people is something that should sit deep in the stomachs of all Baltimoreans tonight,” Scott said.

Billingsley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009 and second-degree assault in 2011, according to court records. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a sex offense and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended. He was released in October 2022, according to the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Billingsley had not been paroled but was released “on mandatory supervision as required by statute.”

Billingsley is listed as a registered sex offender in records with the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Scott said Billingsley “shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place.”

EcoMap said in a statement on Facebook that news of LaPere’s death had “shaken us all deeply.”

“The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time,” the company said. “Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.”

In a 2018 interview with Johns Hopkins University, LaPere’s pride in EcoMap was evident as she described how she had created the company as a way to centralize resources for entrepreneurs.

“If you love the problem you are solving, none of it feels like work,” she said in the interview. “I know it’s cliche, but it’s the truth. If you love the problem, you can throw your heart and energy into your venture without a second thought, and that’s what makes the ordeal of entrepreneurship worth it.”