Banking heir Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57

JOSEPH PISANI
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 18, 2021, 7:41AM

NEW YORK — Benjamin de Rothschild, who oversaw the banking empire started by his father in 1953, has died. He was 57.

The Edmond de Rothschild Group, the company he was chairman of, said that de Rothschild died of a heart attack Friday afternoon at his home in Pregny, Switzerland.

Since 1997, Benjamin de Rothschild headed the banking group, which was named after his father. Today, Edmond de Rothschild Group says it manages assets worth 160 billion euros, or $190 billion.

Forbes magazine estimates de Rothschild's net worth at $1.5 billion. He is a descendent of the Rothschild family, which has a nearly 300-year history running European banks.

In a press release announcing his death, the Edmond de Rothschild Group said de Rothschild was passionate about finance, sailing, cars and wine. He was also a philanthropist, involved in the Adolphe de Rothschild Foundation Hospital, the company said.

He is survived by his wife, Ariane de Rothschild, and their four adult daughters.

