Bankruptcy judge rejects fire victims’ new attempt at full compensation

The pathway was opened by Baupost, a massive hedge fund that previously profited from PG&E’s bankruptcy.|
MARISA ENDICOTT AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2023, 5:53PM
Updated 1 hour ago

In December, a giant hedge fund known as the Baupost Group told a federal bankruptcy court judge that it could be entitled to additional compensation from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. because false company statements inflated its stock value ahead of its 2019 bankruptcy.

But wildfire victims who tried the same gambit were denied by the same judge on Friday and were told PG&E will not be required to add money to the underfunded Fire Victim Trust.

“Victims have been taken advantage of throughout this bankruptcy case,” Tubbs Fire victim and advocate Will Abrams said. “This (was) a way to maybe get a little more justice and a little more money going to victims who have suffered enough from these fires.”

Lawyers for thousands of fire victims joined Abrams in asking Judge Dennis Montali for time to compose a plan for PG&E to bolster its payments to fire victims, based on the impact its alleged misrepresentations had on stock prices.

But, Montali ruled that allowing victims to amend their claims went against legal precedent and could undo the bankruptcy agreement.

“I find that Mr. Abrams’ motion, though well intended perhaps, is absolutely without any foundation in the law and facts,” Montali said.

For disheartened fire victims who penned letters to the judge in recent weeks supporting Abrams’ motion, the ruling is likely to stand as one more example of how they received less consideration than larger corporate interests in front of the court.

Montali’s decision followed an hour long hearing in which an attorney for the Fire Victim Trust again said it was extremely unlikely that people who lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones to fires sparked by PG&E equipment from 2015 to 2018 would ever be fully paid.

To emerge from bankruptcy, PG&E gave victims a $13.5 billion trust fund composed half in cash and half in utility stock. The stock price has remained depressed, however, leading to insufficient funds for victim claims. To date, most have received just 60% of what the trust has evaluated their losses to be. The amount in claims approved by the trust sits at $15.9 billion, nearly $2.5 billion more than the bankruptcy court awarded the trust.

In late December, the Baupost Group, a $25 billion hedge fund that played a significant role in the PG&E bankruptcy and reportedly made $3 billion in profit through financial maneuvering during the proceedings, filed its new motion with Montali.

Citing an investigative report from the Butte County district attorney — who prosecuted PG&E for manslaughter over its role in the Camp Fire — and Baupost’s own research, the hedge fund said PG&E’s “material misstatements and non-disclosures” hid the full extent of the company’s safety issues.

Baupost purchased large amounts of PG&E shares in 2018, according to its court filing, during a time when utility executives continued making public assurances the company was in compliance with safety regulations. The stock price tumbled after it became clear that PG&E was responsible for the November 2018 Camp Fire.

Abrams and lawyers for fire victims argued those same statements buoyed the stock price even through the bankruptcy and as fire victims considered whether to accept the half-cash, half stock deal. Instead of rebounding when the company emerged from bankruptcy in July 2020, share prices dropped further and remained depressed.

Abrams said victims never had a chance to evaluate how the Butte County report would have affected the stock price before they voted to accept the bankruptcy plan.

“It holds the stock down,” Abrams said of reports like the Butte County report and others that documented PG&E’s failure to take the necessary safety and fire prevention measures.

“Baupost is leveraging (such reports) to advance the financial interest of Baupost,” Abrams said, “they are able to leverage that to the financial interest of their clients and investors, but victims apparently are not.”

Baupost’s attorney asked Montali to issue an order preserving its right to seek undetermined further compensation, as it continues to negotiate its own claim from PG&E. Baupost withdrew its motion a month after Abrams began to make his own filings. It remains unclear to what extent Baupost is using the allegations to try and increase its own bankruptcy claim on the utility. Baupost’s attorney did not respond to repeated requests for comment over weeks.

Because Baupost’s claims date to actions taken before PG&E petitioned for bankruptcy, they are being addressed under a different court process than the fire victim claims, PG&E said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

Abrams took note of Baupost’s filing in court and felt victims still waiting on piecemeal and uncertain payment should be entitled to the same avenues of additional compensation as Baupost.

Abrams filed his own motion Feb. 16, requesting that he and other victims be allowed to supplement claims, funded by PG&E. Beyond the inflated stock price, the utility’s continued misrepresentations before, during and after the bankruptcy, he said, have led to additional costs to victims, including higher energy rates and difficulty insuring homes.

“At the heart of it, this motion is about whether people will have the same rights and remedies as corporations or hedge funds like Baupost,” he told The Press Democrat before Friday’s hearing.

Lawyers representing thousands of victims agreed, at least in part, and made their own cases for additional relief in court.

Speaking on behalf of his 660 Camp Fire clients, attorney Nicholas Wagner told Montali that victims might not have voted to approve the settlement fund if they had a true understanding of PG&E’s actions and share price.

“We think that the fire victims have a right to bring that allegation forward and have it heard by a court in some form,” he told Montali.

Lawyers for PG&E argued that the bankruptcy plan and Fire Victim Trust procedures legally prevent Abrams and others from asserting new or amended claims. They emphasized, regardless, that if any additional claims were permitted, compensation should come from the victim fund.

It’s not the first time PG&E has sought to use the Fire Victim Trust to cover incoming costs from the fires. In March 2020, the utility held that trust funds should be used to cover $4 million in criminal fines stemming from 84 counts of manslaughter resulting from the Camp Fire. Montali threw that suggestion out.

While Montali denied Abrams’ motion, this may not be the end.

Abrams said he is weighing his options and consulting with counsel on next steps. A lawyer representing more than 1,000 fire victims said in court that her firm is investigating possible stock manipulation.

Earlier this week, a group of funds that invested in PG&E filed a class-action lawsuit against the utility’s former executives over the company’s alleged misstatements.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.

“You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

Andrew Graham

Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat 

I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.