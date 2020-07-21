Barbados offering 12-month visas to remote workers

Is quarantine driving you bonkers? Have you often fantasized about island life? A new 12-month visa program offered by the Caribbean island of Barbados specifically for remote workers could be just what you need.

The “Barbados Welcome Stamp” program is open to remote workers earning more than $50,000 a year and costs $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for a family or couple. Applications opened July 18.

Applicants must agree to not accept employment from any local companies while on the island.

The program is intended to give a “much-needed boost” to the island’s tourism-based economy, according to a report by NBC News. Since the start of the pandemic, Barbados has seen a 31 percent decline in government revenue, due to a lack of tourists.

“We felt that perhaps the better thing for us to do is to open up our travel opportunities for people who wanted to stay longer, and wanted to be able to work from elsewhere,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley told NBC.

According to the latest numbers from the country’s Government Information Service, the island, which has a population of around 286,000, has confirmed 106 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

To apply, go here.