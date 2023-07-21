Wake up. Smoke a cigarette. “Oppenheimer.”

Cry and question existence. Change into hot pink outfit and Malibu orange heels. “Barbie.”

Cocktail bar to party.

Or, perhaps, that order is in reverse.

Whatever the itinerary, excitement over the July 21 face-off of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has reached a fevered pitch.

But those wanting to see both — in a five-hour back-to-back stretch — may opt for “Barbenheimer,” the unlikely double feature phenomenon sweeping the nation.

And Sonoma County’s movie theaters — which, like most, are still battling their way back from the pandemic’s gut punch — are no exception to the ballyhoo.

Regardless of which flick has the higher gross, local cinemas are poised to emerge from the weekend as the winner.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bK6ldnjE3Y0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘Barbenheimer’ in Sonoma County

Despite the films’ vastly different subjects, Sonoma County residents are finding ways to incorporate the two by attending — and even dressing up for — both.

Chrissy Meno, 26, and her partner will attend a local double feature wearing coordinated outfits.

The Santa Rosa resident — “just to be contradictory” — said they’ll each wear Barbie-themed outfits to “Oppenheimer.” That entails pink sweatpants, light-up heels and bright pink cheerleader skirts.

For “Barbie,” they will don black suits with white button-up shirts.

“I’m just excited for the whole experience,” Meno said Thursday. “They look like they’re both going to be really good movies.”

Hannah Moreo, another Santa Rosa resident, envisions a different approach. She is not keen on the double feature treatment.

The 34-year-old said she will see “Barbie” on one day but “Oppenheimer” on another.

“I’m probably going to have the most fun seeing ‘Barbie,’ but I’m probably going to enjoy ‘Oppenheimer’ more,” Moreo said.

“I think if someone’s been waiting for a reason to go to a movie theater, there are two vastly entertaining options out there that are probably worth seeing in a theater setting.”

Other residents have been eager for the release of “Barbie” so they could dress for the occasion.

Ericka Sanchez-Arias, 24, of Rohnert Park, said she and her girlfriends have spent the last week planning their outfits. And she went all in. She got her nails done, found a pair of hot-pink wedges and a strapless dress.

“After COVID, I haven’t really been to a movie theater,” she said. “I’ve been trying to plan to go see ‘Barbie’ for like a month now... and I’m just super excited to dress up with my girlfriends and have a girly moment.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pBk4NYhWNMM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Capitalizing on the momentum

Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol had already seen “strong” ticket sales for both films as of Tuesday.

That is in line with what is being seen elsewhere. AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest cinema chain, reported Tuesday that 40,000 people had purchased tickets for double features of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same day — up 20,000 from the previous week.

To play on the festivities locally, the Rialto will hold a costume contest.

“We are excited about opening two movies aimed at the adult audience that aren’t sequels or comic book movies,” Rialto Cinemas director Ky J. Boyd said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s exciting to see filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, who began their directing careers in the specialized film world, succeeding with mainstream big studio films that are not cookie-cutter formula entertainment.”

The Clover in Cloverdale also has welcomed the stir. It will hold a special, members-only double feature screening Thursday evening.

Co-owner of the theater, Ryan Hecht, said the release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are the first two movies he recalled in recent weeks that seemingly cater to drastically different audience demographics.

Movies that followed the release of “Super Mario Bros.” in April, like “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Fast X,” have catered to similar audiences. For the most part, they also were financially underwhelming.

“I cannot imagine two more different movies and they’re clearly aimed at different demographics than the movies we’ve had but they’re getting a lot of national hype and people are really excited about them,” Hecht said Tuesday.

“And that hype is trickling down to us.”

The Clover will feature Barbie-themed goodie bags, pink-colored popcorn and pink cupcakes from Flour Girl, along with its exclusive premiere of both films.