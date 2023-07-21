‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere in Sonoma County during weekend slated to bring life back to cinemas

Local theaters are celebrating the release of highly anticipated “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — and with themed concessions, costume contests and double feature premieres.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2023, 5:29PM
Updated 13 minutes ago

Wake up. Smoke a cigarette. “Oppenheimer.”

Cry and question existence. Change into hot pink outfit and Malibu orange heels. “Barbie.”

Cocktail bar to party.

Or, perhaps, that order is in reverse.

Whatever the itinerary, excitement over the July 21 face-off of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has reached a fevered pitch.

But those wanting to see both — in a five-hour back-to-back stretch — may opt for “Barbenheimer,” the unlikely double feature phenomenon sweeping the nation.

And Sonoma County’s movie theaters — which, like most, are still battling their way back from the pandemic’s gut punch — are no exception to the ballyhoo.

Regardless of which flick has the higher gross, local cinemas are poised to emerge from the weekend as the winner.

‘Barbenheimer’ in Sonoma County

Despite the films’ vastly different subjects, Sonoma County residents are finding ways to incorporate the two by attending — and even dressing up for — both.

Chrissy Meno, 26, and her partner will attend a local double feature wearing coordinated outfits.

The Santa Rosa resident — “just to be contradictory” — said they’ll each wear Barbie-themed outfits to “Oppenheimer.” That entails pink sweatpants, light-up heels and bright pink cheerleader skirts.

For “Barbie,” they will don black suits with white button-up shirts.

“I’m just excited for the whole experience,” Meno said Thursday. “They look like they’re both going to be really good movies.”

Hannah Moreo, another Santa Rosa resident, envisions a different approach. She is not keen on the double feature treatment.

The 34-year-old said she will see “Barbie” on one day but “Oppenheimer” on another.

“I’m probably going to have the most fun seeing ‘Barbie,’ but I’m probably going to enjoy ‘Oppenheimer’ more,” Moreo said.

“I think if someone’s been waiting for a reason to go to a movie theater, there are two vastly entertaining options out there that are probably worth seeing in a theater setting.”

Other residents have been eager for the release of “Barbie” so they could dress for the occasion.

Ericka Sanchez-Arias, 24, of Rohnert Park, said she and her girlfriends have spent the last week planning their outfits. And she went all in. She got her nails done, found a pair of hot-pink wedges and a strapless dress.

“After COVID, I haven’t really been to a movie theater,” she said. “I’ve been trying to plan to go see ‘Barbie’ for like a month now... and I’m just super excited to dress up with my girlfriends and have a girly moment.”

Capitalizing on the momentum

Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol had already seen “strong” ticket sales for both films as of Tuesday.

That is in line with what is being seen elsewhere. AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest cinema chain, reported Tuesday that 40,000 people had purchased tickets for double features of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same day — up 20,000 from the previous week.

To play on the festivities locally, the Rialto will hold a costume contest.

“We are excited about opening two movies aimed at the adult audience that aren’t sequels or comic book movies,” Rialto Cinemas director Ky J. Boyd said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s exciting to see filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, who began their directing careers in the specialized film world, succeeding with mainstream big studio films that are not cookie-cutter formula entertainment.”

The Clover in Cloverdale also has welcomed the stir. It will hold a special, members-only double feature screening Thursday evening.

Co-owner of the theater, Ryan Hecht, said the release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are the first two movies he recalled in recent weeks that seemingly cater to drastically different audience demographics.

Movies that followed the release of “Super Mario Bros.” in April, like “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Fast X,” have catered to similar audiences. For the most part, they also were financially underwhelming.

“I cannot imagine two more different movies and they’re clearly aimed at different demographics than the movies we’ve had but they’re getting a lot of national hype and people are really excited about them,” Hecht said Tuesday.

“And that hype is trickling down to us.”

The Clover will feature Barbie-themed goodie bags, pink-colored popcorn and pink cupcakes from Flour Girl, along with its exclusive premiere of both films.

Almost all of the 50 bags prepared for the premiere have sold out, he said. It is expected the double feature will fill the 100-seat theater on opening night.

“What we’ve found is that it’s just creates this excitement and community around both movies and it has really, really helped us,” Hecht said.

Starting Friday, the general public will then be able to watch both films and buy advanced tickets for showings at The Clover throughout the weekend.

Santa Rosa Cinemas CEO Dan Tocchini said he’s never before seen a promotion like “Barbenheimer” during his many years in the industry.

He said ticket presales have so far been “great” for both shows.

“There’s been a lot of excitement around these two pictures even though they’re diametrically opposed,” he said. “Presales from the preshows are very high, which means that the rest of the week will be gigantic.”

Santa Rosa Cinemas’ three local theaters — Airport Stadium 12, Summerfield Cinemas and Roxy Stadium 14 — will be showing “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

The Aviation Boulevard location held a special early-access showing, they called “Barbie Blowout Party,” on Wednesday night. There were Barbie-themed pens and posters for giveaway.

The positive public reception to both movies, he said, shows people really want to get back to the theater.

“What’s strange is they’re opposite types of films and they make a good pair,” Tocchini said. “This is something unique and I’m sure we’ll see more of this in the future.”

Bringing the atomic ‘Ken-ergy’ back to local theaters

Recovery from the pandemic was slow for movie theaters. Many films opted to skip the theater in favor of streaming services.

Tocchini said that changed earlier this year when studios resumed the push to release for live audiences — and “people came back to the theaters in droves.”

“There has been a stack of films (that have released recently) and people really responded,” he said. “We’re expecting by the end of the year to be at least 95% of pre-pandemic (business).”

The Clover wanted to kick off its membership program before the pandemic scuttled plans. The theater reopened in late 2021, but they didn’t experience an immediate rush, Hecht said, as people were still nervous about leaving their homes.

Movies heading directly to steamers was another blow.

The program’s launch was on hiatus until May 1, with the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and has since grown to 364 members.

For $25, theater members can watch any movie on any day at any time. That includes special screenings and movie premieres, and they get 10% off concessions.

The Clover expanded this by offering showings of classic movies, like “E.T.: Extraterrestrial,” “Jaws” and “Back to the Future,” during the week.

The cinema also will have a unique snack to pair with each movie. For the showing of “Casablanca,” for instance, moviegoers may purchase a “Bogey’s Hoagie” sandwich made by staff at MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli around the corner.

“It seems more intentional than what we’ve seen recently where people are like, ‘It’s super hot out and (the theater) has air conditioning so let’s go see a movie,’” Hecht said.

“It’s become this community thing where the same people are coming to enjoy and see a movie.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

Sara Edwards

Business reporter

Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.