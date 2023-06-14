The sparring and flexing started early Tuesday as the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors debated how to spend nearly $46.7 million unallocated funds in the upcoming year.

It was the first day in annual budget hearings as the board reviewed the county’s proposed $2.19 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Typically a multiday process, board deliberations wrapped up in one day with a series of straw votes. The board is due to meet again Friday for a final vote approving the budget.

The hearings come as the county faces a cloudier fiscal outlook with less money coming in through property taxes, higher interest rates impacting borrowing costs and projected deficits in upcoming years.

“This is a good-news budget,” board Chair Chris Coursey said at the hearing’s start. “It wont solve all our problems but the good news is it doesn’t represent a problem in itself.”

The proposed 2023-24 budget represents about a 2.2% decrease from the $2.24 billion spending plan adopted for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

It includes the $406 million general fund, which supports criminal justice and administrative departments and most discretionary spending, and $1.79 billion from other sources.

Tierra de Rosas and $16 million for district projects

Though multiple supervisors called for a shift from siloed, district-based decision-making to a countywide focus, debate reverted to districts as the board weighed a $7.7 million allocation for the Tierra de Rosas redevelopment project in Roseland.

The longtstanding project was the only district-specific request to receive a funding recommendation from County Administrator Christina Rivera.

That did not sit well with Supervisors Lynda Hopkins, Susan Gorin and James Gore, who felt projects in their districts also deserved support.

“I support the Tierra de Rosas recommendation but it’s also disappointing weren’t other district recommendations,” Hopkins said, referencing a Cloverdale health clinic in Gore’s district, Gorin’s interest in bike lanes and the south county’s struggling Lakeville Highway.

The increasingly heated debate included implications by some board members that Tierra de Rosas was recommended because the supervisor for the area, Coursey, is board chair.

Coursey and Rivera rebuffed the suggestion. Coursey said he was “sorry this is seen as a District 3 project,” and noted the county had committed to the project eight years before he joined the board.

Tierra de Rosas is a housing and retail complex intended to convert the largely vacant shopping center at the heart of Roseland into 175 mixed-income apartments with retail shops, a community building and a public plaza.

The project faces a $18.6 million deficit to cover costs of infrastructure work. Rivera said she recommended the project because despite interest from state and federal sources, they were waiting to see “who’s gonna go first.”

In a straw vote, the board endorsed the project’s full $7.7 million request but Gorin and Supervisor David Rabbitt emphasized the need for Santa Rosa to hold up its end of the partnership.

Seemingly to counter-balance Tierra de Rosas’s inclusion in the budget, Hopkins, Gorin and Gore proposed dividing $16 million in other available one-time funding between districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.

Rabbitt and Coursey both balked at the proposal, which echoed the board’s decision last year to allocate one-time funds between buckets for water, housing and community infrastructure.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing Rabbitt had urged the board to put all the money “on the table at once and prioritize,” rather than create buckets to be tapped later.

Still, a straw vote on the motion passed by a three-person majority, and the barbs continued when Coursey asked whether the funds would be divided between the five districts.

“No, four,” Hopkins said. “You got your $7 (million).”

Bolstering the Sheriff’s Office

The board also gave preliminary approval to a variety of staffing and program requests to follow through on its stated interest in bolstering struggling departments, particularly in its public safety and criminal justice divisions.

The allocations tapped some of the $46.7 million in one-time funds as well as $7.5 million in ongoing funds.

As proposed, the Sheriff’s Office budget was to be $208.9 million, with about 46.94% of funds coming from the general fund. Following Tuesday’s hearing, the department stands to receive an additional $5.72 million to cover costs including additional staffing, helicopter maintenance and the continuation of a hiring incentive program for a second year.

Other staffing moves endorsed by the board on Tuesday include: $712,064 for four full time positions in the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office; $2.8 million to add six full-time positions in Permit Sonoma, the planning and permitting department; $505,893 to restore three full-time positions in the Probation Department and $1.03 million to add three positions to the Public Defender’s Office.

“I personally am very happy about our commitment to public safety and justice this year,” Gore said.

County department heads and employees have been raising concerns about staffing shortages for well over a year. The county has faced significant job recruitment and retention obstacles, resulting in a 12% vacancy rate across its 28 departments.

The board also agreed to put about $6.3 million into savings accounts, invest an additional $5 million into its roads infrastructure program, put aside $5.18 million for the relocation of the public health lab and morgue and $150,000 for a Sonoma County Museum project as requested by Hopkins and Gorin, among other investments.

The budget is not set until the board takes a final vote Friday when hearings resume.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.