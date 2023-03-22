Barge smashes into 3rd Street Bridge in San Francisco

The crash prompted the closure of bridge near Oracle Park.|
JASON GREEN
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
March 22, 2023, 11:38AM
Updated 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO – As a bomb cyclone swept through the Bay Area on Tuesday, an industrial barge broke loose and smashed into the 3rd Street Bridge in San Francisco, authorities said.

The collision, which was reported around 4:50 p.m., splintered wooden planks on the span, according to a video and photos shared by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire department said the bridge was closed. The span links a parking lot with Oracle Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the incident.

