Barking Dog earns planning approval for Broadway in Sonoma

Sonoma’s coffee scene is in line for an extra shot of espresso, as city planning officials last week approved a new Barking Dog Roasters location on Broadway.

Sonoma Planning Commission members voted 5-0 on Thursday to approve a use permit and design review for the longtime Springs-area coffee shop to open a second location at 991 Broadway, the former longtime home of the Little School. Commission members Larry Barnett and Matt Wirick were not in attendance.

A new Barking Dog outlet would join other coffee houses on Sonoma’s main thoroughfare, with Dutch Bros. at 711 Broadway and Peet’s at 591 Broadway.

“I’m excited about this project,” said Planning Commissioner Sheila O’Neill. “The neighborhood will benefit from the community gathering spot… it might bring some urban excitement (to the neighborhood).”

The proposed new Barking Dog roastery would share the building with an office suite intended for a chiropractic business. The building is owned by former Little School operator Sonja Rasmussen and her husband Peter Hodgson; the couple’s sons are Victor Hodgson, who runs the Barking Dog Roasters at 18133 Sonoma Highway and would helm the Broadway location, and Martin Hodgson, a chiropractor who plans to practice out of the new location.

Rasmussen addressed the commission, promising that her family’s priorities will be to provide good services and to adhere to all city requirements.

She said the new uses for the building will allow her family to continue serving the community as it has since the Little School first opened as an in-home preschool in 1986. The school closed in 2021 after suffering financial losses from the pandemic.

“When we had to close the Little School, we thought: What do we do? Sell? Rent to another preschool? What do we do?” Rasmussen said. “We thought, no we want to be able to keep the local people here. And give our children a chance to do what we have done over these years.”

The plan is to divide the existing 2,673-square-foot building into two parts: A 1,295-square-foot office suite, which would serve the chiropractic office, and a 1,378-square-foot space to be used for Barking Dog’s coffee roasting operations, food and bakery preparation and a café and retail area.

The chiropractic office would be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the coffee shop from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. The property’s parking lot includes nine spaces, which would be shared by the businesses.

According to the city staff report, “Minimal changes are planned for the exterior of the building.” The only planned modifications are the replacement of two windows with two doors and the replacement of a single door with a double door. The façade and paint color will remain the same.

During the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting, neighbor Don Golas expressed concerns over smoke and air pollutants created in the roasting process, and what sort of measures would be taken to mitigate the presence of rats, which are already a nuisance in the area. Golas described rodents as “a big concern.”

“We don’t want to have any more rats,” Golas said. “We don’t want to have any at all.”

Responding to those concerns, Barking Dog manager Victor Hodgson said he is working with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to ensure the roasting operation would be in compliance with state environmental regulations. Sonja Rasmussen said they’d take similar pest-mitigation measures that had been effective in food preparation and service during meals when the preschool was in operation.

Several planning commissioners sought to have screened trash bins required as part of any operating conditions. “In terms of the neighborhood — my neighborhood — raccoons and rats are evil at night,” said Commissioner Bill Willers.

Commissioner Steve Barbose echoed others in voicing his support for the proposal. “I like the project,” said Barbose. “It preserves a building many of us like to see in this location and it’s great that the family would get to continue using it.”

Barbose and others even urged Hodgson to consider extending the shop’s hours beyond 1:30 p.m., saying Sonoma Valley High School students would be likely afternoon clients, while neighbors within walking distance might frequent the shop in the evening.

In its vote, the commission allowed a potential extension of the roastery’s hours to 6 p.m.

