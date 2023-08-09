Barnyard races and magic tricks: Day 6 at the Sonoma County Fair
With horse racing on routine hiatus until Friday, it was time Tuesday for other livestock at the Sonoma County Fair to show off their speed — around a much smaller track.
Kunekune pigs adorned with colored handkerchiefs and goats dressed in dinosaur costumes sprinted through the sawdust at the fairgrounds’ Jurassic Racetrack. The animal athletes were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd, some of whom showed show off their dance moves during intermission.
Meanwhile, on the Jurassic Stage, magician and juggler Henrik Bothe pulled off his tricks with swiftness and sleight of hand.
Both attractions continue through this week. Wednesday evening headline attractions will include Tuff Truck night and tribute band ZZ Tush.
For a full fair schedule, go to sonomacountyfair.com. The fair runs through Sunday.
