Barnyard races and magic tricks: Day 6 at the Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Through Aug. 13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13