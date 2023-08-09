Barnyard races and magic tricks: Day 6 at the Sonoma County Fair

With horse racing on routine hiatus until Friday, it was time Tuesday for other livestock at the Sonoma County Fair to show off their speed.|
August 8, 2023, 5:12PM
Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Through Aug. 13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

With horse racing on routine hiatus until Friday, it was time Tuesday for other livestock at the Sonoma County Fair to show off their speed — around a much smaller track.

Kunekune pigs adorned with colored handkerchiefs and goats dressed in dinosaur costumes sprinted through the sawdust at the fairgrounds’ Jurassic Racetrack. The animal athletes were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd, some of whom showed show off their dance moves during intermission.

Meanwhile, on the Jurassic Stage, magician and juggler Henrik Bothe pulled off his tricks with swiftness and sleight of hand.

Both attractions continue through this week. Wednesday evening headline attractions will include Tuff Truck night and tribute band ZZ Tush.

For a full fair schedule, go to sonomacountyfair.com. The fair runs through Sunday.

