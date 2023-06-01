As he’s done for the last five years, Barrel Proof Lounge owner Casey Williams celebrated his 47th birthday May 27 by hosting a fundraiser featuring comedy and karaoke.

A near-capacity crowd of more than 80 people packed the downtown Santa Rosa comedy and music club, which Williams opened in March after a decade of hosting comedy shows throughout Sonoma County. Comedians taking the stage included Ricky Del Rosario, Maureen Langan, Steve Bruner, Chelsea Bearce and John Lair. After their sets, the performers joined audience members for a karaoke session.

“It’s always fun when comedians get a second chance to take the microphone,“ Williams said. ”Chelsea and I ended up doing almost half of ‘The Little Shop of Horror’ soundtrack.“

To Williams’ surprise, friends and club regulars set up a Hawaiian theme for the show, bringing decorations, Hawaiian food, and even a rack of Hawaiian shirts and accessories to help make the event festive.

“I was overwhelmed when I walked in there. Everyone was dressed like Trader Joe’s,” Williams said. “I like to throw a good party for my friends, but they totally turned it around on me.”

The show raised approximately $2,000 through $20 tickets and donations to support The Zones, formerly the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa. Williams, a Santa Rosa native who went to the club as a child, is a member of organization’s board of directors.

The Zones, which disenfranchised from the Boys & Girls Club in February to become an autonomous locally run nonprofit organization, provides after-school and summer programs for youth in Santa Rosa.

The money raised from the show will go toward the nonprofit’s summer camp scholarship fund, Williams said.

For more information on The Zones, go to thezonesyouth.org.