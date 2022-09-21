Barry Latham-Ponneck, prominent Sonoma County peace and anti-nuclear activist, dies at 69

As one of Sonoma County’s most avid and seasoned activists for justice, peace and the environment, Barry Latham-Ponneck railed against the risks of nuclear power, America’s wars, the harvesting of old-growth redwoods and the abuses of capitalism. The Sonoma State University graduate lost count of how many times he was arrested for civil disobedience.

“We’re not making the world safer, we’re making it more volatile,” Latham-Ponneck said at a 2004 Santa Rosa protest he organized in opposition to the war in Iraq.

Slowed but not deterred by an onset of Parkinson’s disease more than 30 years ago, he died Sept. 15 of complications of the physically debilitating, progressive disorder. The lover of music, poetry, the San Francisco Giants and lively, political conversation was 69.

Friend Rebel Fagin of Santa Rosa, also a veteran peace and justice activist, called Latham-Ponneck a doer long relied upon to help finance and enact objectives of the local, left-wing political community.

“He wasn’t so much an ideas person as a commitment person,” said Fagin. “He listened more than he spoke.”

Latham-Ponneck turned radical, like many of his generation did, while in college in the early 1970s. It was the era of the Vietnam War, the cynical crimes of President Richard Nixon and the rise of domestic resistance and counterculture movements.

Young Barry Ponneck — marriage would bring a name change — had grown up in a blue-collar Jewish family in West Hollywood. He came north in 1971, following two years at Los Angeles City College, to study psychology and philosophy at what was then Sonoma State College.

Early political awareness drew him to the Zionist movement that promotes and defends the state of Israel. He soon switched his allegiance to the Palestinian cause.

Ponneck had finished college and was working as a teacher’s aide at the former Sonoma Developmental Center, known then as Sonoma State Hospital, when a disaster thousands of miles away sent him into the streets.

It was the partial meltdown on March 28, 1979, of a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. The accident injected new urgency into attempts by California anti-nuclear activists to thwart the start-up of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in San Luis Obispo County, and to shut down the Rancho Seco plant outside of Sacramento, a duplicate of the damaged Three Mile Island reactor.

Ponneck joined a Sonoma County affinity group of the statewide Abalone Alliance, founded by anti-nuclear activists in 1977 to attempt to keep the Diablo Canyon plant offline. Soon, Ponneck met the future matriarch of Sonoma County’s leftist activists, Mary Moore of Camp Meeker.

They’d joined different anti-nuclear affinity groups. Recalled Moore, “I belonged to the Chuckleheads. Barry belonged to the Radical Ions.”

An enduring friendship was forged as Moore and Ponneck threw themselves into the nuclear protests. Moore remembers that newcomers to the movement often needed explanations of the political and economic forces at work and the potential perils of nuclear energy.

“Barry never needed an explanation,” Moore said. “He got it.”

Ponneck was actively opposing nuclear energy when his future wife, Robin Latham, first caught sight of him.

It was late in 1979 or early in ’80. She was driving at the north end of Petaluma and he was hitchhiking. He had long hair and wore sunglasses and really short white shorts.

Latham recalls regretting that the sunglasses hid from her the hitchhiker’s eyes. “The little shorts with the long, tan legs must have gotten to me,” she said. She pulled over.

The two transplants from Southern California went together that night to a party outside the Tradewinds Bar in downtown Cotati, and hit it off.

They married in Latham’s hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, in San Bernardino County, in 1981. They hyphenated their surnames.

Recalled Robin, “A week after we got home from our honeymoon, he got arrested at a Diablo Canyon demonstration.” Her husband took part, too, in a 38-day sit-in at then Gov. Jerry Brown’s office that demanded a shutdown of the Rancho Seco Nuclear Generating Plant.

Rancho Seco was decommissioned in 2009. Diablo Canyon, California’s lone remaining nuclear power plant, continues to operate, its life extended in recent legislation until at least 2030.

In Sonoma County four decades ago, resistance to nuclear power and weapons led to the founding of the advocacy group SONOMoreAtomics, which sought to identify the corporations and individuals that profited from the nuclear industry. Moore and Barry Latham-Ponneck were central to the anti-nuke group and to the Bohemian Grove Action Network, which for years protested secret power dealing at the gate of the annual Bohemian Grove Midsummer Encampment in Monte Rio.