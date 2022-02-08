Subscribe

BART train kills person on tracks near Orinda

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 8, 2022, 8:01AM

ORINDA — A Bay Area Rapid Transit train struck and killed a person on the tracks Monday afternoon, shutting down service in Orinda, across the bay from San Francisco, authorities said.

The person was killed shortly after 4:40 p.m. near the station, BART tweeted, although details weren't immediately released.

Trains passed through the station without stopping for about three hours. The station reopened at around 7:30 p.m.

Orinda is about 20 miles (35 kilometers) east-northeast of San Francisco.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette