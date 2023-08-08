Tim Anderson's decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago's shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday, along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball's ugliest fights in several years.

Anderson and Ramírez also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing, and were in their respective lineups Monday night.

Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

The White Sox said Anderson passed a concussion test.

Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Francona and Clase served their suspensions Monday as the Guardians opened a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol also served his suspension Monday when the White Sox hosted the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.

Red Sox could have Sale, Story back this week

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story will be activated from the injured list and make his season debut on Tuesday, and onetime ace Chris Sale will return to the rotation on Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Speaking to reporters before Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, Cora said Sale will “most likely” start on Friday in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Sale was 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA before going on the injured list following a June 1 start in which he reported shoulder soreness.

Singleton to be called up by Astros

Jon Singleton is being called up by the Houston Astros, returning to the team he last played for in 2015.

Singleton told the Associated Press he was heading to Baltimore on Monday to join the team for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, who have the best record in the American League.

The first baseman adds some depth at a position where José Abreu is the starter. Abreu has underperformed in the first year of a three-year $58.5 million contract, hitting just .237 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs.

Betts, surging Dodgers slam Padres

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the San Diego Padres 13-7 on Monday to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Betts drove a 3-0 pitch from Seth Lugo into the left-center seats, his 31st homer of the season, with one out in the fourth to give the Dodgers an 8-5 lead. Betts then punctuated his trot by pumping his fist several times as though he were pulling a train whistle, a celebration known as the “freight train” that was started by David Peralta, while his teammates repeated the gesture in the dugout.

Betts gave third base coach Dino Ebel a low-five before being warmly greeted at the plate by Kiké Hernández, James Outman and Miguel Rojas, who had been on base. Betts then gave Freddie Freeman, the 10th batter of the inning, a pat on the backside.

Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after being pulled off air

The Baltimore Orioles indicated that broadcaster Kevin Brown would be back on the air soon after reports that his recent absence was because he mentioned that the team had already won as many games at Tampa Bay this year as it did over the previous three seasons.

BodyText_News: Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network came to Brown's defense Monday night.

“MLB has to get involved,” Kay, who does play-by-play for the New York Yankees, said on social media. “This is an awful look and a terrible thing to do to a terrific broadcaster.”

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. He pointed out that the Orioles were already 3-2 at Tampa Bay this year after winning only three games there from 2020-22. (They then won again to improve to 4-2 in 2023.)

A team official said Monday night that the Orioles don't comment on personnel matters but were looking forward to having Brown back soon. A message was left with a MASN spokesman seeking comment.

Rangers rookie Jung scheduled for surgery

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will have surgery this week after breaking his left thumb during Sunday's 6-0 home win against Miami, but manager Bruce Bochy remains hopeful the rookie slugger can return this season.