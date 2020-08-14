Baseless birther attack on Kamala Harris shows how Trump is struggling to define her

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump amplified a false claim Thursday that California-born Kamala Harris might be ineligible to serve as vice president, a smear that recalls the racist "birther" campaign he waged against former President Barack Obama.

It marked a new turn in Trump's scattershot response to Democratic rival Joe Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate. Trump and his allies have careened through a jumble of contradictory attacks on the California senator's ideology, demeanor and background, using well-worn sexist and racist tropes. Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major-party ticket.

In questioning Harris' American citizenship, Trump is returning to what fueled his rise in Republican politics - his insistence that Obama, the nation's first Black president, was born in Kenya instead of Hawaii.

"This is only the second time that that has happened in our nation's history. And the first time was with President Barack Obama. So why is it that only the two Black candidates are questioned about the legitimacy of their citizenship?" said Valerie Jarrett, a former top Obama adviser.

The conspiracy theory about Harris' standing to be vice president began on Wednesday, when John C. Eastman, a law professor and failed Republican candidate for California attorney general in 2010, wrote a column in Newsweek stating that Harris may not meet the constitutional requirements for the vice presidency of being a "natural-born citizen." He questioned whether Harris' parents _ her father is from Jamaica and her mother was from India _ were naturalized citizens at the time that Harris was born in Oakland.

Jenna Ellis, a Trump adviser and lawyer for his reelection campaign, retweeted the article Thursday morning. Later that day, the president answered a question about it at a White House briefing.

"I heard it today _ that she doesn't meet the requirements," Trump said, complimenting Eastman as "a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer." He added that he had "no idea" if the argument was correct.

It's not. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution says that anyone born or naturalized in the United States is a citizen. A Supreme Court ruling in 1898 confirmed birthright citizenship.

On Twitter, Ellis defended her promotion of Eastman's article.

"It's an open question, and one I think Harris should answer so the American people know for sure she is eligible," she wrote.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, said such insinuations that Harris could be ineligible are "nonsense as legal arguments."

"John Eastman for years has said the Supreme Court is wrong and he doesn't believe there should be birthright citizenship," Chemerinsky said. "That's not the law. That's John Eastman's opinion."

In reviving the birther playbook, Trump has added another volatile element to an already-muddled approach to campaigning against Biden's newly minted running mate. Trump and Republicans have alternately portrayed Harris as a radical leftist and a lock-'em-up cop. Allies in the media have fixated on how to pronounce her name and whether her biracial background qualifies her as truly a Black American.

The confused messaging underscores how vexing Harris, the junior senator from California, may be as a campaign foil.

"I've just been absolutely stunned that the person most likely to be picked was picked, and yet they were still caught flat-footed," said Bill Burton, who served as deputy press secretary under Obama.

Trump campaign staff did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump displayed a tendency to define his opponents with derisive nicknames _ "Lyin' Ted" Cruz, "Liddle Marco" Rubio, "Crooked Hillary" Clinton _ that he endlessly repeated. Because of Trump's past successes, Biden's vice presidential vetting team asked prospective running mates which sobriquet Trump might bestow upon them.

Sure enough, when Biden announced his pick on Tuesday, the Trump campaign swiftly responded with an online video dubbing Harris "Phony Kamala" and accusing her of tacking to the far left during her campaign for the Democratic nomination.

"That first ad that they posted I thought was very good, and I think could be effective," said Rob Stutzman, a Republican consultant based in Sacramento who has been critical of the president.

By attempting to run the same birther playbook at a time when the country's attitudes on race have shifted significantly toward supporting Black Lives Matter, the president and his allies threaten to undermine his own campaign's messaging.

"That's disgusting Trumpism," Stutzman said. "That is exactly the type of tactic and theme that will not help the Trump campaign try to win suburban voters who otherwise may be leery of a Democrat Party that's too far to the left of what they want, and they don't think Joe Biden can rein it in."