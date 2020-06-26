Battle is brewing over coronavirus immunizations in California

They’ve resisted the stay-at-home order, denounced contact tracing as government control and disregarded a statewide mask mandate.

At every stage of the pandemic, California’s anti-vaccine activists have foreshadowed what their fight against a future vaccine to prevent COVID-19 could look like.

“If we can’t win the mandatory mask argument, we won’t win the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination argument,” Larry Cook, founder of the Los Angeles-based group Stop Mandatory Vaccination, wrote in a June 21 tweet. “They are 100% connected.”

Members of Freedom Angels, another prominent California coalition that organized protests at the Capitol against vaccine legislation last year and against the stay-at-home directive this year, have called Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mask order “tyranny” and warned their followers not to comply with the requirement.

“No masks. No vaccines. No taking my freedom. No new normal,” the coalition included in a June 18 Facebook post.

Race to a coronavirus vaccine

Though it can take years of trials and studies, regulatory reviews and manufacturing processes before a vaccine can be safely administered to humans, President Donald Trump has called for a streamlined process to develop a coronavirus vaccine through an initiative called “ Operation Warp Speed.” He wants 300 million doses of a COVID-19 shot ready to go by the start of 2021.

“President Trump has refused to accept business-as-usual timelines for vaccines and other essential tools,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement announcing Trump’s plan, “and instead has insisted that America, and the world, needs answers faster. Under the President’s leadership, his administration and American industry will squeeze every last inefficiency out of the process and pour every resource we can into this effort.”

More than 125 vaccines are in a pre-clinical testing phase, according to a New York Times coronavirus vaccine tracker. Another 10 have been administered to small groups of people, while another eight are in expanded trials. Only three are being tested in large-scale trials.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert who has helped navigate the United States through the pandemic, said this week that he thinks it might be possible to achieve that aggressive timeline without compromising the rigorous safety protocol critical to vaccine testing.

“We feel cautiously optimistic, based on the concerted effort and the fact we are taking financial risks — not risks to safety, not risks to the integrity of the science, but financial risk to be able to be ahead of the game — so that when, and I believe it will be when and not if, we get favorable candidates with good results, we will be able to make them available to the American public,” Fauci said during a Tuesday House Energy and Commerce Committee meeting.

That urgency has already handed anti-vaccine communities an opportunity to discredit the future treatment as a rushed and therefore unsafe vaccine.

“I’m already hearing some states talking about pushing a vaccine mandate for the coronavirus, even though it hasn’t been developed yet,” said V is for Vaccine leader Joshua Coleman.

Coleman’s group coordinated a rally at the Capitol Tuesday for “ex-vaxxers,” or people who no longer vaccinate their kids, to protest what they consider censorship of their perspectives. Registration for the event cost participants $42.

“I’m worried that (the coronavirus) issue is going to be used as an excuse,” Coleman continued, “that the ‘antivax community’ is being careless and it’s time to censor them completely and remove them from social media platforms.”

Coleman said speakers included Judy Mikovits, the discredited research scientist behind a coronavirus conspiracy video called “ Plandemic ” that went viral last month. The video was then removed from social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.

Mikovits, who Coleman said he believes is “telling the truth,” has claimed for years that top doctors silence anyone who disagrees with mainstream medical perspectives, which include advocacy for vaccines or taking precautions to slow the coronavirus.

State Senators Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Mike Morrell, R-Rancho Cucamonga, also spoke at the event and were honored for voting last year against Senate Bill 276, a vaccine crackdown law that Democrats approved and Newsom signed.

“Senator Grove received an award for her advocacy against the Legislature’s proposal to take medically-fragile children’s personal health decisions away from parents and place them in the hands of bureaucrats,” Jacqui Nguyen, Grove’s press secretary, said in a statement.