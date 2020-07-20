Bay Area air quality advisory extended due to wildfire smoke

Bay Area air quality officials have extended an advisory about impaired air quality in the nine-county region due to potential impacts from wildfire smoke.

The advisory notes the risk of smoky, hazy skies, largely due to the Mineral fire burning in western Fresno County near Coalinga, along with other, smaller blazes.

The fire, which began July 13, has burned about 25,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Though the five-day forecast in the Bay Area calls for “good” air quality, with particulate matter not expected to exceed the national standard, officials warned wildfire could contribute to deteriorating air quality.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also cautioned residents to avoid spending time outdoors if they smell smoke.

“If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure,” the agency said in a news release. “If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.”

