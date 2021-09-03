Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Labor Day weekend due to Northern California wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory issued Thursday has been extended through Labor Day.

Wildfires in Northern California will continue to cause hazy, smoky skies through Monday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality in the Bay Area this holiday weekend is expected to be in the moderate range -- between 50 and 100 -- on the Air Quality Index, which translates daily air pollution concentrations into a number on a scale between 0 and 500. According to district’s website, “unusually sensitive” people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion when the AQI is in the moderate ranger.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the AQI in Santa Rosa was 83, according to the website IQair.com.

While there may be occasional spikes, said Tina Landis, a spokesperson for the air district, “generally the readings should be in the moderate range throughout all 9 counties of the Bay Area” this weekend.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air alert is in effect.

Hazy skies in this area not due to the enormous Caldor and Dixie fires, according to Landis. “The fires more directly to the north of us, the Monument, River Complex, the McCash fires, are the ones bring smoke to the Bay Area now,” she said.

Check real-time air quality at bit.ly/3BG8l2d.

