Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Thursday and Friday due to Northern California wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory was issued for the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday as smoke from Northern California wildfires was set to blow south.

The smoke was expected to cast a haze over Bay Area and could raise pollution levels in some areas, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

But the district stopped short of issuing a Spare the Air alert because overall air quality was not expected to dip to unhealthy levels, according to the advisory, which was issued across the Bay Area.

“If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure,” the advisory said. “If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow.”

The smoke was primarily expected to come from fires in the northwest part of the state, according to Tina Landis, a spokeswoman for the air quality district. Those include the Monument fire in Trinity County, the McCash fire in Siskiyou County and the River Complex, which is burning in both of those counties.

Smoke from the two biggest blazes burning in California — the Dixie and Caldor fires — wasn’t expected to reach the Bay Area this week, Landis said.

Check real-time air quality at bit.ly/3BG8l2d.

