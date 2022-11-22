It’s hard to resist a toasty, warm fire brightening the dark, chill evenings of autumn, especially when family and friends draw together for the holidays.

But the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking those who have wood-burning fireplaces to forgo using them over the Thanksgiving weekend to avoid producing fine particle pollution that can be harmful to human health.

The district has not invoked a Spare the Air Day that would make wood burning illegal.

However, low temperatures could allow particulate matter from fires to build up in inland valleys, creating unhealthy conditions and potentially prompting a Spare the Air alert, a district representative said.

“We’re watching the situation closely,” said Tina Landis, an administrative analyst for the district, which includes most of the southern Sonoma County. “But for right now, we’re just encouraging people to refrain because the burning of wood will make it highly likely that we will declare a Spare the Air Alert.”

Wood smoke contains fine particles and sometimes carcinogens that, like those in cigarette smoke, can be harmful to humans, particularly the young, the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems, the air district said.

At about 1/70th the width of human hair, the particulates can penetrate people’s lungs and find their way into the bloodstream, causing serious health risks, aggravating existing problems like asthma and causing premature death in people with heart or lung disease, the air district said.

With about 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the Bay Area, wood smoke is the largest source of air pollution during winter, when inversion layers can hold smoke close to the ground on cold, calm days.

Beginning in 2008, district directors adopted rules to reduce wood smoke, including making wood burning illegal in the district on Spare the Air days.

The district includes Windsor, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Sebastopol, as well as unincorporated parts of Sonoma County roughly bounded on the west by Occidental and Valley Ford and on the north by Windsor.

The Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District has not yet issued an issued advisory.

Learn more at sparetheair.org/.

