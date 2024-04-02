San Francisco may have an unfavorable reputation with some travelers, but a major Bay Area airport still wants to insert the city's name into its official title to enhance geographical awareness and boost economic activity in the East Bay.

Metropolitan Oakland International Airport is considering dropping "Metropolitan" from its official name and replacing it with "San Francisco Bay."

OAK, the airport code, would not change, and if the Port of Oakland gets its wish following an upcoming board meeting, the new name of the airport would be San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

Not everyone in the Bay Area is thrilled about the proposal.

San Francisco International Airport has expressed "serious concerns" over the proposed name. Airport Director Ivar C. Satero wrote in a statement that SFO has operated with the city's name front and center since 1927, establishing strong brand recognition with travelers.

"Given this history, we anticipate the new name being considered by the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport will cause confusion for the public, either through a misunderstanding of its physical location or its perceived relationship to SFO,"Satero's statement continued.

SFO has a history of keeping competing California airports from poaching its name; in 2017, the Stockton Metropolitan Airport considered adding "San Francisco" to its name, only to receive a firm objection from SFO. Today, Stockton airport's name remains untethered to the City by the Bay.

The Port of Oakland began floating the idea of a name change last year via a public feedback survey. Port officials insist that OAK is limited by a typical traveler's understanding of where the city of Oakland is located.

In a statement, the port's interim Director of Aviation Craig Simon said Oakland's airport has lost 39 of the 54 routes it has added since July 2008 and placed the blame on travelers living outside the region who don't realize Oakland is on the San Francisco Bay.

"Market research and interviews with airline partners have shown that routes have not performed as well as they should have due to the lack of geographic awareness, making air carriers reluctant to sustain and add new routes in Oakland," Simon wrote.

The Port of Oakland told SFGATE that it understands and respects differing opinions over airport names and insists that the proposed name is "pro-Oakland and pro-jobs."

"We want to boost jobs and economic activity for Oakland," Kaley Skantz, spokesperson for OAK, said in an email. "OAK is located on the San Francisco Bay and current travelers know of OAK's convenience and reliability. We want others to know that our airport is also convenient to top destinations located in the San Francisco Bay Area."

The Port of Oakland's commissioners are scheduled to consider the name change in their April 11 board meeting. If the change is approved, port staff will begin the renaming process, adapting OAK's name with airlines, airports and other relevant agencies.

OAK is not the only airport in the Western U.S. flirting with a rebrand to increase recognition and revenue. In recent years, the Burbank airport changed its name from Bob Hope Airport to Hollywood Burbank, while Las Vegas's airport went from McCarran to Harry Reid International.

Another Bay Area airport changed its name last year. Formerly known as Mineta San Jose International, San Jose's airport is now called San Jose Mineta International, after market research studies showed that travelers didn't widely associate SJC with either San Jose or the Bay Area.