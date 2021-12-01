Subscribe

Bay Area bridge tolls going up by $1 on Jan. 1

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 1, 2021, 2:19PM
It will cost more to cross state-owned bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area next year.

Tolls at seven bridges, including Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay, Carquinez and Benicia-Martinez, are set to increase by $1 beginning Jan. 1.

The toll will climb to $7 for most cars, motorcycles and two-axle trucks, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The rise in price does not affect the Golden Gate Bridge, which is run by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

The toll hike is the second of three increases included in a ballot measure, Regional Measure 3, that voters approved in 2018, according to the commission. The final increase is slated for Jan. 1, 2025.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is challenging Regional Measure 3 in court, claiming that the ballot measure is unconstitutional. Until the California Supreme Court hears the case, money collected from the tolls will be placed into an escrow account.

The toll increase is intended to fund road and transit upgrades, including Highway 37 improvements, lane widening at Highway 101 Sonoma-Marin Narrows and SMART’s Windsor extension.

