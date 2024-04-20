Bay Area Costcos selling viral item that's still selling out at Trader Joe's

When Trader Joe's started selling kimbap late last year, it caused a frenzy. The grocer's frozen, microwaveable take on the Korean rice rolls filled with vegetables, pickles and tofu went viral, leading it to consistently sell out at many Bay Area stores. Now, Costco is getting in on the item's popularity: Earlier this month, an Instagram user spotted frozen kimbap at the Costco in Santa Clara.

Hanwoomul, the South Korean company behind the item, shared the news April 3 that its frozen kimbap had landed at Costcos across the United States. The item is prepared with fried tofu and vegetables and comes with six packs of the presliced rolls for around $18.79 (the price as spotted in two social media videos).

In a taste test video with 1.3 million views, TikTok creator Photogami rated the Costco kimbap slightly higher than the Trader Joe's one. He also noted that with the Costco rolls breaking down to about $3.13 per pack, they are slightly cheaper than the $3.99 Trader Joe's ones.

As of April 17, Costco stores in San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Clara and South San Francisco told SFGATE they did not have the Hanwoomul frozen kimbap in stock, but most expected to receive a new order in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe's stores in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Concord and Emeryville confirmed to SFGATE that they are still regularly selling out of kimbap and have instituted a two-per-customer limit. For those hungry for the viral item but not willing to take the gamble with Trader Joe's or Costco, take note: Asian grocery chains 99 Ranch Market and H Mart typically sell frozen kimbap as well.

