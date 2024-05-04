An estimated 1,000 people were evacuated from a Bay Area Costco after a chemical spill in the store, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media Friday.

The district's hazmat team was called to the Concord location at 2400 Monument Boulevard just after 2 p.m. and determined the spill had likely resulted from a refrigerant leak in the store's air conditioning unit. Employees became aware of it when one of them noticed "a white cloud moving through the store," KRON 4 reported.

The district helped approximately 800 customers and 200 employees evacuate, and once they contained the chemical spill, representatives from Contra Costa Health confirmed the store was safe to enter again.

Costco on Monument in Concord has been evacuated from a refrigerant leak. #ConFire Hazmat Team and firefighters on-scene to assist in evacuating approximately 800 customers and 200 employees; no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/TBrTRcetet — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 26, 2024

Symptoms of refrigerant poisoning tend to vary based on exposure, but can include headaches, irritation of the eyes, ears and throat, coughing and nausea. Accidental poisoning from a leaking appliance is rare and is unlikely to occur if exposure occurs in a well-ventilated area.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

At 5:32 p.m., the district said firefighters had cleared the scene and that the store had reopened for business. The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

The warehouse has been open since 1986 and operates seven days a week.