Bay Area counties back off indoor dining as virus surges

SAN FRANCISCO — Indoor restaurants and outdoor bars in San Francisco will not open next week as planned, while in Santa Clara County officials plan to reopen hair and nail salons but will also hold off on indoor dining because of rising coronavirus infection rates.

Despite the variations in what's open for business and what's not, health officials from both San Francisco Bay Area counties on Tuesday stressed the continued need for people to stay home, wear a face covering when in public, and practice social distancing in order to coexist with a stubborn virus that's “going to be with us for a long time."

“We flattened and — some would say we crushed — the curve once and we can do it again,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health director. “The virus is still out there, and there’s more of it out there than ever before."

The two Bay Area counties have been among the most aggressive in battling the pandemic, part of a wider coalition that implemented a regional stay-home order in mid-March that public health officials across the country lauded for slowing the virus before sick people could overwhelm hospitals.

But holidays, family gatherings, more people going back to work and general fatigue are contributing to a coronavirus surge in California and across the country. California on Tuesday reported more than 6,000 newly identified cases for a total of nearly 280,000 cases. The death toll climbed by 111 to nearly 6,500.

The recent increases in cases and hospitalizations have been so alarming that Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered outdoor bars and indoor dining and museums and other indoor areas to close for at least three weeks in 23 of 58 counties, including the two most populous, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Marin County on the northern side of the Golden Gate Bridge shut down its indoor restaurants Monday after letting them reopen only a week ago. An outbreak at San Quentin State Prison in that county is contributing to the pandemic.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium had planned to reopen this week, but said it was postponing until further notice after being placed on the state's watch list.

Even the more remote counties of Yuba, Sutter and Placer, which had been the first to widely reopen after seeing little virus transmission there, are expected to halt indoor dining later this week because of rising numbers, The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state's population, reported 4,015 additional cases Tuesday —its highest daily count yet but due in part to a backlog of test results. The number of coronavirus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Nearly 2,000 people remain hospitalized in the county, much higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations three weeks ago.

In Southern California, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said officials are concerned about rising hospitalizations, even though many of the patients are skewing younger and might wind up faring better with the virus.

“Our health system is now substantially impacted,” Kaiser told county supervisors Tuesday. “We are not at that flat line we hoped we would be at this point in the pandemic.”

Riverside County saw hospitalizations rise 15% to 495 between Thursday and Monday, said Bruce Barton, director of the county’s emergency management department. He said six of the county’s 17 acute care hospitals are now using additional ICU beds under their surge plans.

The overwhelming majority of those hospitalized are Riverside County residents, he said.

San Francisco was among several Northern California counties that had paused their plans to reopen at the end of June, unnerved by upward statistics. So nail and hair salons did not reopen in June as planned, and now restaurants won't resume indoor dining next week.

Colfax, the county's health director, said Tuesday that the community's infection rate is climbing and hospitalizations have increased 25% over the past week. The goal is 10%.

After receiving permission from the state, Santa Clara County can now allow salons, fitness clubs and most businesses but the most risky to reopen next week.

At a Tuesday briefing, the county's health director, Dr. Sara Cody, emphasized personal responsibility in cutting infections, rather than enforcement and business operators clamping down. Any time people take off masks indoors, there's a greater risk of transmission, she said.

“We are not going to have indoor dining any time soon," Cody said.

She said there are three factors people should remember: outdoors is far safer than indoors, more distance is better than less distance, and briefer contact with others is safer than longer contact.

“We know this pandemic is going to be with us for a long time,” she said. “It is going to be a long haul.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Associated Press writers Juliet Williams in San Francisco, Amy Taxin in Orange County, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Cuneyt Dil in Sacramento contributed to this story.