Bay Area couple drives 1,000 miles to avoid snow, get home from Reno

It took Josef de la Vega and his girlfriend 15 hours to get back to their Castro Valley home from Reno early this week.

The couple didn’t even attempt to drive through the Sierra Nevada because of record-breaking snowfall and multi-day road closures on Highway 50 and Interstate 80, ABC7 reported.

Instead, the pair ventured out Monday on a 1,000-mile trip that took them south toward Las Vegas and Bakersfield before circling back north to the Bay Area. They made it home by 1:15 a.m Tuesday.

"I just told her, unless you stay here we have no other choice, we got to get around this because we can't afford to miss work and stuff like that," de la Vega said to ABC7.

De la Vega, who has two jobs, and his girlfriend, a Stanford nurse, made it in time for work.

Those passing through Lake Tahoe are experiencing severe traffic delays amid record-breaking snowfall in the region. Although Highway 50 and I-80 reopened with chain requirements as of Wednesday, travelers are encouraged to only use the routes for essential travel.

Lake Tahoe and its surrounding areas experienced record levels of snowfall throughout December. UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded a total 210 inches for the month as of Wednesday morning, according to their Twitter account.