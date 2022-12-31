Bay Area couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide

Officials have identified the two people who were killed by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by the National Park Service, the victims have been identified as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a couple from San Jose.

At about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, the couple's Dodge Ram was hit by rocks that fell from 1,000 feet above El Portal Road. The impact pushed the vehicle off the highway and onto the embankment of the Merced River.

About 185 tons of rock fell during the incident, according to the statement. Geologists from the National Park Service are investigating the cause of the rockslide.

More than 1,000 rockslides have been recorded in the park over the past 150 years, according to the National Park Service. Forty-seven were recorded in 2021. Most of Yosemite's rockslides occur in winter and early spring, especially during periods of intense rainfall or snowmelt, though according to the park service, more than half of the rockslides recorded in the park weren't known to be triggered by anything specific.