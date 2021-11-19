Bay Area couple wins dream wedding at Napa resort

Joseph McCloud started to think a wedding would be impossible as he watched his fiancee Emilia, an infection control nurse, work nonstop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Castro Valley couple already postponed their wedding once, and Joseph wasn’t sure how they’d find the time for anything but a backyard ceremony.

So winning a $30,000 dream wedding from Meritage and Vista Collina resorts was surreal for the couple, who married Oct. 30.

“It’s a really beautiful experience we had,” Joseph said of the wedding at Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa.

Joseph created an Instagram account in February just to enter the resorts’ giveaway, which offered a free wedding to a health care worker or emergency responder.

Emilia has worked as an infection control nurse at Pleasanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the East Bay for three years. When the pandemic struck, she created the policies and procedures to keep the virus from spreading.

“I’m more of the brains of the operation,” she said. “It’s a whole different kind of burnout. It was mental, psychological burnout. I was working 24/7.”

In Joseph’s contest entry, he described the toll the pandemic had taken on the couple, who are both essential workers. Joseph works for Sony as a security operations control operator.

“The sores from the mask, and the mental fog are too real to hide,” he wrote. “Over the course of our time together Emilia has continually impressed upon me how truly wonderful, remarkable and courageous she is.”

Their story resonated with the resorts, who selected the McClouds out of 100 entries.

“His submission pulled on our heart strings, as it was such a love letter to Emilia,“ said Joe Leinacker, the managing director of the resorts, in an email.

Emilia and Joseph learned they were the winners at the end of a virtual interview with Leinacker.

“I didn’t know whether to cry or scream or jump,” Joseph said. “I didn’t know what to feel.”

The McClouds said they still are floored by all the support they received. The couple was surprised with extra suites for the bridal party and upgraded lighting and flowers on their big day.

Lilly Ly, Meritage’s former wedding sales manager, volunteered to continue planning their wedding even after she left the resort. The couple has nicknamed her “Lilly the Great.”

“I didn’t have to worry about nothing because Lilly the Great did everything,” Emilia said.

Even pouring rain on the day of the ceremony turned out not to be a problem for the couple who said the clouds opened up right at the perfect time on Meritage’s Vineyard Deck.

“Oh my God, the weather and the atmosphere and just the view was spectacular,” Emilia said.

The couple also had a surprise in store for their guests. When they were announced for the first time, a song Joseph wrote and recorded for the event played in the background.

“That was a big moment,” he said.

Emilia was adamant that their wedding would not be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak. Guests were required to be vaccinated and were tested for the virus by her friends in nursing before entering.

“As far as I know, nobody got it because ya girl had it all planned out,” Emilia said.

The McClouds won’t be the last couple to receive a wedding courtesy of the resorts.

This time, the giveaway is a dream wedding for up to 100 guests for one educator and their partner. More details about the contest will be available Nov. 25 at meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/weddings.

“My advice for people going forward is don’t have any expectations, enjoy the ride and definitely, definitely do it,” Joseph said about the contest.