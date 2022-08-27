Bay Area deputy arrested on multiple felony charges, sheriff's office says

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that it arrested a member of its own team on weapons, drug and grand theft charges.

Matthew Buckley, 41, is a deputy sheriff and 15-year veteran of the department. He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday after an investigation into illegal firearms, the sheriff's office said. Buckley paid the $175,000 bail, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said. He was put on administrative leave by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office collected evidence at Buckley's home in Pinole that led to his arrest on two felony counts of grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation," Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said in the release. "No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

The district attorney's office has not filed formal charges as of Friday, officials said.

"The arrest was made on the 25th. It takes awhile for the sheriff to send a referral," Ted Asregado, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said. "I don't know the timeline but now that the suspect is out on bail it gives the sheriff's office time to make sure the case is as strong as they can make."