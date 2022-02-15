Bay Area elementary school apologizes for giving students 'thin blue line' T-shirts

A principal at a Bay Area elementary school has apologized after distributing shirts with "thin blue line" imagery to students after a "graduation" ceremony for a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

The Vallejo Sun reported Feb. 11 that Christina Moore, the principal of Robert Semple Elementary School in Benicia, sent an email to parents earlier in the week apologizing for the shirts.

The shirts in question show Daren the Lion — DARE's mascot — standing in front of an American flag graphic with one blue stripe.

"I want you to know I am aware, recognize and understand fully that there were some shared feelings around the shirts given out to the 5th grade students," Moore wrote, according to the Vallejo Sun. "I want you to know how sorry I am if this caused you or your family any unsettled feelings."

The shirts were ordered during the 2018-2019 school year, Benicia police Chief Mike Greene told the Vallejo Sun.

"Because graduations were put on hold with the pandemic we've had these T-shirts in storage since we purchased them," Greene said in an email to the news publication. "At that time, the thin blue line design had a much different meaning."

By this point, the "thin blue line" iconography had already been linked to "Blue Lives Matter" — an anti-Black Lives Matter rallying cry — and appeared prominently during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead. The Blue Lives Matter countermovement argues that police officers should be granted hate crime protections akin to those granted to people on the basis of their race, sexuality and gender.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott banned officers from wearing "thin blue line" masks in 2020 in light of protests after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as continued police violence against Black Americans.

The ban prompted the San Francisco Police Officers Association to start selling the masks, with SFPOA President Tony Montoya denying that the insignia is linked to "racism, hate, or bigotry."

The efficacy of DARE programs have been put into question since at least 1994, when one study found that the program had negligible effects on students' drug use. DARE shirts with the "thin blue line" are not uncommon, popping up for sale on eBay and other online marketplaces from other police departments and sheriff's offices in the country.

Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.