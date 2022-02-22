Sonoma County, rest of Bay Area gets freeze warning, overnight sprinkles

With overnight temperatures expected to plummet this week across the Bay Area, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning.

The warning starts at 2 a.m. on Wednesday and covers almost the entirety of Sonoma County, excluding the coast. It ends at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected during the overnight & early morning hours over the next several days. A Freeze Warning is in effect for interior areas. Take action now to prepare and check on those without adequate access to shelter, including your pets. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/mfLJxk3Ny3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as the mid-20s overnight and daytime highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s — about 10 degrees below normal for late February, meteorologists said.

Weather officials warned that the cold conditions could damage or kill sensitive vegetation, cause problems for unprotected outdoor plumbing and be hazardous to people and animals.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected during the overnight & early morning hours over the next several days. A Freeze Warning is in effect for interior areas. Take action now to prepare and check on those without adequate access to shelter, including your pets. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/mfLJxk3Ny3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022

Local homeless advocates said they were concerned that the cold spell could be dangerous for those living outside, and some were working to set up temporary shelters.

The chilly conditions come after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures across the Bay Area. The warm streak ended Sunday, and as the region began to cool off, meteorologists were anticipating the arrival of rain.

By Tuesday morning, Santa Rosa had seen only a light overnight sprinkle. A rain gauge at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport measured less than 0.01 inches of rain — not enough to be considered “measurable” precipitation, said weather service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle.

“So far it’s just a trace,” she said, noting that there was a chance of additional precipitation throughout the day on Tuesday.

The last time there was measurable rain at the airport was on Jan. 7, when the gauge logged 0.15 inches.

Since then, trace amounts of rain have been recorded six times. Those include Jan. 12, 16, 20 and 26, in addition to Feb. 14 and Monday night.

The 45-day streak without measurable rain in Santa Rosa meant that the city on Monday was in its second-longest dry spell ever recorded during the rainy season between mid-October and mid-March, according to McCorkle.

The longest dry streak, 60 days, lasted from Oct. 9 to Dec. 7, 1929.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, weather officials said the dry spell was broken by Monday night’s rain.

Downtown San Francisco, for example, got 0.04 inches of rain, ending its 44-day streak, according to the weather service.

The downtown San Francisco observing station received 0.04" of light rain last evening!



This ends the streak of consecutive number of dry "rainy season" days for SF at 44 & makes it the 2nd longest:



1. Nov 17, 1876 - Jan 15, 1877, 60 days

2. Jan 8, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022, 44 days pic.twitter.com/hH9mlBKJKS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.