Bay Area health officers call for return to in-person school in the fall

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has joined 10 other Bay Area health officers in supporting full-time, in-person instruction at local schools this fall.

The health officers of nine Bay Area counties, as well as that of Santa Cruz County and Berkeley, made the call after concluding that the science supports a full return to in-person instruction.

Officials said public health researchers, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health all agree that the risk of transmission among children wearing masks is very low, even with reduced spacing between desks.

“Students, parents, families, teachers, and coaches deserve our gratitude for the considerable sacrifices they have made,” Mase said in a statement Friday. “It is time to move past the remote-learning model and return to the full range of learning and support that our educational communities provide.”

The Bay Area health officers urge school administrators, teachers, and parents to start planning for full classrooms for all grades in the fall.

The recommendation comes as the state plans to end its complex, four-tier pandemic restrictions plan on June 15 and fully reopen the state economy, so long as vaccine supply remains sufficient to meet demand and hospitalization rates are stable and low.

Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.