Bay Area health officials support keeping California mask mandate in place until June 15

Bay Area health officials “strongly support” keeping California’s mask mandate in place until June 15, according to a news release from the Association of Bay Area Health Officials.

California officials said Monday that the mask mandate will stay in place until mid-June, when businesses are set to completely reopen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has altered its guidance and no longer is requiring that fully vaccinated people wear masks.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials ― which represents a dozen county health officers, including Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase ― said the mask mandate is important because about half of California residents aren’t fully vaccinated yet.

“This next month is critical to ensuring more of our residents can access vaccinations, and that businesses and other entities are able to prepare for implementation of the CDC’s updated masking guidance,” the release said.

California’s mask guidance currently requires all residents to wear face coverings when they’re using public transportation or entering a business and other indoor settings.

But vaccinated residents aren’t required to wear masks while visiting other fully vaccinated people or while outdoors, unless they’re attending a crowded event.

Unvaccinated residents should continue wearing masks outdoors when they can’t maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

For more information on the current guidelines, visit covid19.ca.gov.