Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses

FRESNO — In 2012, Brady Matoian was in his office in downtown Fresno when he got a bizarre call from a friend. Matoian's business, OK Produce, appeared to be directly in the path of a new high-speed rail line that would run through the city's center, the friend told him.

Matoian assumed his friend was pranking him, but when he looked up a map of the line's proposed route, he saw it was no joke: The tracks were set to cut right through the heart of the building that had housed his family's wholesale produce business for more than 50 years.

"We had 16 doors, and the high-speed rail line was going to go down door eight, so we're talking dead center, like a field goal," Matoian told SFGATE. "It wasn't going to just clip the side or anything, it was going to go straight through."

The building that housed OK Produce was one of several hundred structures in California's Central Valley that the state purchased and demolished to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. While early plans called for core segments of the tracks to be completed statewide by 2020, complications have resulted in numerous setbacks since the agency first broke ground in 2015.

Construction so far has been limited to a 171-mile section through the sparsely populated Central Valley, where California's High-Speed Rail Authority has spent more than $1.4 billion buying property — a process that has served as a major source of the delays.

Now, officials are trying to apply lessons learned through trial and error to the next phase of development, building rail lines through and between the state's sprawling coastal metropolises.

Earlier this year, the agency's board of directors approved initial plans for two Bay Area segments, one from the Central Valley up to San Jose and another continuing to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they'll have to sell.

If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it's a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.

Troubled beginnings

California's high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. California voters narrowly approved the initiative in 2008, earmarking a $9.95 billion bond that, in combination with federal dollars, would pay for bullet trains to whisk riders between Los Angeles and San Francisco in roughly 2 hours and 40 minutes.

In the intervening years, though, the effort has been beset by legal challenges, construction delays and disagreements among state political leaders. Costs have also skyrocketed; the estimated price tag for the entire system now exceeds $100 billion, a far cry from the initial $45 billion estimate. Today, nearly 14 years after the initiative passed, not one mile of rail has been built. Some disconnected pieces of the framework, though — overpasses, viaducts and pergolas — can be found scattered across a 119-mile stretch in the Central Valley, which eventually will form the bulk of a 171-mile rail line between Bakersfield and Merced.

While the rail system's critics see an unwieldy, ultra-expensive project limping along with no completion date in sight, its supporters view the bullet train as a cost-efficient, environmentally friendly alternative to the state's perennially clogged freeways and airports.

Nowhere are those opposing viewpoints more vividly on display than in the state Legislature. Disagreements over the project's viability, and disputes over how state dollars should be spent, have dominated talks in recent years. But one thing many Republicans and Democrats agree on — including some Democratic leaders — is that the current approach of building in the Central Valley first is the wrong one.

In his first State of the State address in 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shocked the project's critics and supporters alike when he said the state would shift its focus to getting the Central Valley segment up and running, at an estimated cost of $23 billion, before moving on to denser metro areas.

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this year, Newsom echoed an argument frequently heard from other project proponents: If the state can get one segment operational, the rest of the project will inevitably follow.

"The pivot was never to abandon the vision," he said. "The long term is still there."