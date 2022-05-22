Bay Area leaders give tips on handling baby formula shortage

Bay Area health officials are encouraging parents of young children to take a series of steps to cope with the nationwide shortage of infant formula.

Measures were issued Friday by the Association of Bay Area Health Officials, which includes Sonoma County.

They cover a formula shortage that began earlier this month and is blamed on supply line problems and a recent recall by Abbott Nutrition, a manufacturer of baby food.

Sonoma County retailers recently confirmed their supplies are down.

According to ABAHO, the following tips are suggested for parents and families:

Breastfeeding should continue if possible. Anyone partially breastfeeding may consider a lactation care provider to help maintain or increase milk supply.

Discuss substitute formula brands with pediatricians. Similar brands are OK for most babies. But first check if your baby needs specialized formula.

Do not make formula at home; water down formula to make it last longer; use expired formula, toddler formula or make it with cow, goat or plant-based milk. This may reduce nutrients and cause health issues. If necessary, children above the age of 6 months may use whole, pasteurized cow’s milk for up to a week, pending consultation with a pediatrician.

Apply to Marin County’s Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program. Income-eligible clients can use a WIC card to buy limited amounts of formula at participating stores.

Research resources in your community and share them with others. If you see infant formula in stock somewhere, let others know.

