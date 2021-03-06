Bay Area liquor store owners lose license after accusations of slavery, human trafficking

Months after a Bay Area couple was charged with enslaving an immigrant and forcing him to work at their liquor store for more than a year, their liquor licenses have been revoked.

Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, the owners and proprietors of a Gilroy liquor store, were charged in November for human trafficking, wage theft and witness intimidation after an investigation found that the two were allegedly keeping a man in a room behind the liquor store.

The Manns reportedly threatened to report the victim to immigration authorities if he reported their horrific acts, which included subjecting him to 15-hour workdays and dehumanizing living conditions. The victim did not have a key to leave the storage room, and he only had access to a mop sink for bathing.

The couple also allegedly stole his money and passport.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office reported that the Manns reportedly lured in victims with "promises of travel and financial independence," estimating that they stole more than $150,000 in wages among employees.

KSBW in Monterey said that at least three others were also allegedly subject to wage theft and long work hours by the Manns.

On Thursday, the state of California revoked two Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses, one for M&M Liquor, their liquor store, and another for Gavilan Market, another shop owned by the couple.

It is unclear if the Mann couple is still under house arrest, or if they've since been released on bond. The couple has yet to stand trial for the November charges.

Representatives for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.