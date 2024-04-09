Bay Area lottery player wins $2 million from $20 scratch-off game

A San Jose liquor store sold a scratch-off ticket that ended up being worth $2 million, California Lottery announced on Thursday.

Thuy Ho, the organization said, won the Instant Prize Crossword's biggest prize, which required overcoming 1,233,167-to-1 odds at a price of $20. Ho bought the winning ticket at TPS Liquor in East San Jose, then successfully cashed the life-changing sum within the past few months, California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker told SFGATE. Ho declined the organization's request to publicly share an anecdote about the win.

Though California doesn't have any state taxes for lottery winners, the federal government takes a sizable chunk. California Lottery starts by withholding 24% of prizes like these for the IRS.

Ho isn't the only newly minted scratch-off millionaire in California. Thursday, the Lottery also announced $1 million wins in Manteca, Northridge and Ridgecrest, plus a $1.2 million win in Los Angeles.

The state has more than 23,000 retail locations selling lottery tickets, Becker said. California Lottery processes an average of at least 10,000 claims a month at its headquarters in Sacramento. Along with spending on prizes and compensation for the retail stores, the organization funnels the money from the games to education, mainly kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

