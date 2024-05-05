Bay Area man drowns attempting to swim across Alameda Creek

A man seen attempting to swim across an East Bay creek has drowned, authorities say.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported that an adult male was seen swimming across Alameda Creek in the Niles District of Fremont, near Third and I streets. The caller said the man struggled before going under the water and never resurfaced.

A multi-agency response, including the East Bay Regional Parks District, Fremont police and multiple fire departments searched the creek, lowering the water level to around 6 feet in an attempt to rescue the swimmer, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

After an hourslong search, the Alameda County Dive Team recovered a body at around 10:30 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Franklin Mabuyo of Hayward. There were no indications of trauma or foul play.

"We want to thank all the agencies and our personnel involved in this challenging and heartbreaking recovery mission," the sheriff's office said.

