Bay Area man lied to win a California rehab contract. Now he’s convicted of exploiting parolees in his care

Nearly three years after being released from state prison for defrauding the government, Attila Colar saw a new opportunity to pull in steady money from California taxpayers.

He didn’t even need to hide his criminal past when he applied for a contract with a California rehabilitation program for parolees leaving state prisons. Former felons are welcome as landlords in the state-funded rehabilitation program, and many have a strong history providing services to their tenants. But he covered up his record, anyway.

Using one of his five aliases, Colar, 51, eased through the vetting process at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the fall of 2019.

The nonprofit he created, All Hands on Deck, then joined the list of companies entrusted with helping parolees stay out of trouble and get back on their feet through the state’s Specialized Treatment for Optimized Programming, known as STOP.

But Colar didn’t make good on those promises. Instead, he used the names of tenants and other false identities in a scheme to claim $1 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief benefits, as a federal jury would later find. He “falsely represented that the residents were CEO’s of companies with hundreds of employees with million-dollar payrolls,” the U.S. Justice Department said in announcing his conviction.

That wasn’t all.

Prosecutors alleged in the indictment — and two former residents also told CalMatters — that Colar physically abused residents who were former prisoners enrolled in the parolee program as well as people with mental health disorders living on fixed incomes. Although prosecutors did not charge him with abuse or present evidence of it at trial, in the indictment they painted a picture of life inside the two Contra Costa County homes Colar operated. In addition to engaging in “physical abuse” of residents, he “tolerated drug use … confiscated residents’ Social Security and other benefits,” and ignored their medical needs, according to one of the many counts in the indictment for which he was convicted, conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“It was like inmates running it,” said a former parolee who once lived at the home and spoke to CalMatters on condition that CalMatters not name him out of concern for his safety. “I ended up relapsing,” he said, adding that he was sent back to prison.

Colar, who is also known as Dahood Bey, is being held without bail as he awaits sentencing. He faces up to 220 years in prison after the jury in June found him guilty of 44 felony counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and witness tampering.

His co-defendant and longtime companion, Jameelah Bey, pleaded guilty to five counts — aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering — and testified in Colar’s trial.

Court records, including trial exhibits and Bey’s recently unsealed plea agreement, detail how Colar scammed state officials and contractors for a couple of months before anyone caught on.

Invoices included in the court records show that a state contractor continued paying Colar thousands of dollars a month to house former prisoners through a second parolee reentry program well after an employee alerted corrections department officials to suspected fraud. The contractor moved some tenants out of the homes Colar operated right away, but the state did not remove all of them until after Colar’s indictment and arrest.

After CalMatters asked the department about the state’s delayed removal of parolees from the homes, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the agency would respond better in the future. The spokesperson acknowledged that the department did not relay concerns about Colar to the second parolee program.

“Moving forward, if (the Division of Rehabilitative Programs) becomes aware of issues with a subcontractor that requires the removal of participants, it will cross-reference subcontractors across all contracts to ensure participants are removed immediately and/or not placed at any associated facility for all community programs,” wrote department deputy press secretary Pedro Calderón Michel.

Colar’s scheme, as detailed in the indictment and for which he was convicted, depended in part on his exploitation of California’s largest parolee reentry program, STOP, which serves about 8,500 people a year and costs $100 million annually. The program is meant to give parolees a soft landing outside of prison, but it has operated with little oversight for years. A separate yearlong CalMatters’ investigation found that state officials — after spending more than $600 million on the program since 2014 — cannot say if it has helped steer newly released prisoners away from crime or find jobs.