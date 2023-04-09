A San Francisco Bay Area massage therapist was arrested March 7 on suspicion of sexually assaulting two people, one of them a client, officials said.

Antonio Zacariz, 73, was detained by police at his San Jose home where he gave massages, the San Jose Police Department said in a news release.

The department said it launched an investigation into Zacariz, who has worked as a massage therapist since 2015, after receiving a report from a woman in July 2022 alleging she was sexually assaulted by him. SJPD said its investigation also identified a second person who had allegedly been assaulted by Zacariz. Police did not make clear whether the second person was also a client of Zacariz.

Detectives subsequently obtained a warrant for Zacariz's arrest. He was booked at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas with no bail, according to jail records. He faces "multiple counts of sexual assault," police said.

Anyone with information on the case or similar incidents can contact the department's sexual assault investigations unit by emailing 4448@sanjoseca.gov, or calling 408-277-4102.