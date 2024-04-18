Bay Area mom suspected of torturing child arrested after 22 years on the run

A Bay Area mother who allegedly tortured at least one of her children has been taken into police custody after more than two decades, jail records show. The news was first reported by KTVU-TV's Henry K. Lee.

In 2002, an 11-year-old girl was found alone on a street in Manteca. When police arrived to help her, they discovered she had burns, scars and bruises all over her body.

"If you were to see this young girl, it's horrid," Hayward Police Capt. Raul Valdivia said at the time. "If you picture the worst, that's what you see. This didn't happen overnight. It happened over a decade. It's hard to believe no one would have seen a little bit of something."

Police attempted to find the girl's mother, 49-year-old Greisy Valencia, but she was nowhere to be found. According to reporting at the time, Valencia worked both as an assistant manager at a Union City Burger King and a shift manager at a Hayward McDonald's.

Neighbors told Lee in 2002 that Valencia's children, the 11-year-old girl and two boys ages 17 and 9, weren't allowed to play with or talk to other kids, and they alleged Valencia physically and verbally abused them. Child Protective Services was allegedly called at least once, but Lee reported no action was taken.

When the children were taken into protective custody in December 2002, Valencia disappeared. Despite being listed among "America's Most Wanted," she remained free.

According to Alameda County jail records, Valencia was taken into custody on April 11 in the city of Alameda. Now 70 years old, Valencia is being held at Santa Rita Jail. It's not clear how detectives caught up with Valencia, or if she remained in the Bay Area all these years. Requests for more details were not returned by Hayward police or the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Valencia faces charges of felony torture and great bodily injury and is due in court for a plea hearing on April 24.