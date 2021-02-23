Bay Area mom, son missing after man's alleged crime spree, police say

Feb. 22—Authorities are seeking a Discovery Bay mother and her young son after police say the boy's father went on a deadly crime spree. Kimberly Meeks, 31, and her 4-year-old son may be in danger, police say. They also released an image of the vehicle they may be traveling in, a dark-colored Audi SUV with the California license plate 8UKN742.

Authorities say the boy's father is Darryon Williams, 26, who was arrested in Richmond after a police chase late Saturday, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Williams was apprehended after police said he opened fire on first responders around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive in Antioch. Restaurant workers in the area told KPIX they called 911 for a man experiencing stomach pain, and as firefighters and parademics attended to the man, shots rang out.

Authorities said a gunman twice drove by the restaurant and fired at people before speeding away. A firefighter and a paramedic suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and have been released from the hospital.

"Things can always happen at any scene," Contra Costa Fire Capt. Joe Ottolini told KPIX. "I believe this is our first incident where a firefighter has actually been struck by a bullet."

Williams was taken into custody after a police chase ended in him allegedly crashing into a parked car. After Williams' arrest, officers carried out a welfare check on a home in nearby Discovery Bay. Michael Iliff, 64, was found dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. Williams was named a suspect in the death.

Williams was questioned and then booked into jail on an $11 million bail, the sheriff's office said. He's charged with one count of murder and ten counts of attempted murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

