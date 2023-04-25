Bay Area ninth grader stabbed by classmate, school says

The injured student is recovering at a hospital.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 25, 2023, 3:44PM

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A San Francisco Bay Area ninth-grader is in police custody after stabbing a fellow ninth-grader Tuesday, a school superintendent said.

The two students attended Northgate High School and are acquaintances, said Adam Clark, superintendent of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, in a statement.

The injured student is recovering at a hospital. The student's medical condition was not disclosed.

Clark said no other students were involved, and they are back in class. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The Walnut Creek Police Department said in a statement this was an isolated incident and that other students and staff are not in danger. Officers are conducting an investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.