Bay Area official warns COVID-19 may be here for up to 10 years

While many California officials have said the coronavirus pandemic could grip our state for another year, Santa Clara County Executive Officer Jeff Smith suggested in an interview with KPIX Wednesday night the timeline could be even longer.

Smith said because a vaccine has never been developed against the common cold or any other coronavirus, "there will never be a vaccine that will be effective."

Due to the lack of a vaccine, he said we will be "doing what is more equivalent to spot fire treatment and struggling for the next 10 years."

Watch the full interview on KPIX here.