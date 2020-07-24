Subscribe

Bay Area official warns COVID-19 may be here for up to 10 years

AMY GRAFF AND ALYSSA PEREIRA
SFGATE
July 24, 2020, 10:40AM
Updated 1 hour ago

While many California officials have said the coronavirus pandemic could grip our state for another year, Santa Clara County Executive Officer Jeff Smith suggested in an interview with KPIX Wednesday night the timeline could be even longer.

Smith said because a vaccine has never been developed against the common cold or any other coronavirus, "there will never be a vaccine that will be effective."

Due to the lack of a vaccine, he said we will be "doing what is more equivalent to spot fire treatment and struggling for the next 10 years."

Watch the full interview on KPIX here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine