Bay Area police arrest man who allegedly started 15 fires in 2 cities

South Bay police arrested a man suspected of intentionally starting a series of fires, officials said.

Gilroy and Morgan Hill police departments identified a 32-year-old man as the suspect who allegedly set brush fires, dumpster fires and wooden fence fires throughout both cities, the departments said.

During an interview with detectives, the suspect confessed to at least 15 of the fires, Morgan Hill police said.

The man is in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail with a million-plus-dollar bail, according to jail records.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of arson, auto burglary, theft, two counts of obstructing, resisting and delaying, and possession of stolen property, police said.

Some of the first fires, set in Gilroy July 4 to 6, put many buildings in danger, Gilroy police said.

Morgan Hill police said the department began documenting suspicious fires earlier this year, with two in April and two in May. The department said it then documented and responded to at least 10 suspicious fires between July 3 and July 10.

Police said there were two fires in Morgan Hill on Saturday, one at the Morgan Hill Community Park at 225 W. Edmundson Ave. and one later in the day at the Bella Terra Apartments on the corner of Butterfield Boulevard and East Dunne Avenue, MHPD said.

MHPD responded to another blaze on July 10 just after 8 a.m., at a gas station at 18605 Monterey Road, the department said.

On the same day, an employee of the Anritsu Company, an electronics company, called the police and said someone was trying to break into the building, MHPD said. The employee said the person attempting to break in looked like the arson suspect the Gilroy Police Department posted on social media.

The person allegedly fled the scene after the employee approached him, MHPD said. As officers arrived on the scene, the caller told dispatch officers the person was trying to break into cars but officers weren't able to locate him, police said.

MHPD attempted to arrest the suspect just after 1 p.m., after a woman tracked air pods stolen out of her vehicle at a Walmart parking lot and saw the thief with her stolen sunglasses, police said. An officer tried to arrest the man near Britton Middle School, but he fled the scene by foot through residential backyards, the department said.

Another fire was reported the same day around 8 p.m. at Hale Avenue and Llagas Road, and a person was seen running from the scene on Hale Avenue, police said. The person ran through fields in the Peebles and Burnett area, police said. During the chase, he allegedly entered a house on Peebles and fought with the residents, MHPD said.

The Morgan Hill police looked for the suspect in a four-hour search with help from the sheriff's department, a San Jose Police Department helicopter, Campbell Police Department drone operators and two K-9 units, police said. During the grid search, authorities were not able to find the suspect, police said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after an off-duty police captain from the Piedmont Police Department, who was on his way to work, received a call about a suspicious person believed to be the suspect, MHPD said.

The police captain detained the man as Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and Morgan Hill police officers reported to the scene. MHPD arrested the man.

Anyone with information about the fires or alleged crimes is urged to contact Detective Scott Martin at 669-253-4981 or scott.martin@morganhill.ca.gov.