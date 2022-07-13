Bay Area police find elaborate bunker full of stolen goods in encampment

San Jose police were following up on a commercial burglary in San Jose on Monday when their investigation led them to a homeless encampment where they found an elaborate underground bunker filled with firearms and stolen goods, officials said.

The San Jose Police Department said they found stolen tools, equipment and firearms in the underground room in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

Police said $100,000 worth of stolen goods will be returned to their owners, including a locally owned business that was robbed.

Officers arrested six suspects on a variety of charges, the department said.

Police shared images of the bunker on Twitter that show a room built out with electricity and a wooden beam, walls and a ceiling.

"It definitely required some construction and engineering skills," the department said.

The department said the thieves likely plugged into someone else's electricity source.

Police also posted an image of three guns and ammunition that was retrieved from the bunker.