Bay Area police shoot, kill man allegedly using children as a shield

Police shot and killed an armed man who was involved in a domestic dispute and trying to use children as a shield in Redwood City on Tuesday, officials said in a statement Wednesday morning. A woman involved in the dispute had injuries not related to the shooting and three children were unharmed, the Redwood City Police Department said.

The department said it first learned about the alleged domestic incident when 911 dispatch received a call from a cellphone just after 3 p.m. The caller said nothing, but the dispatcher heard "what sounded like a child screaming in the background and then the phone disconnected," the department said in a news release.

Police tracked the phone to the area of the 1500 block of El Camino Real. At the scene, they found a man, woman and three children and determined it was a "domestic violence incident," police said. The man was allegedly holding a gun and attempting to use the children as a shield.

The department said officers tried to negotiate with the man, and responded with lethal force when their attempts failed and they "perceived the adult male was attempting to shoot the adult female and/or the children," police said.

The man received medical aid including CPR from medics and was taken to a local hospital. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

All officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told SFGATE that the incident will remain under investigation with his office because it was determined the man's gun was "real and loaded." Wagstaffe said if the gun were a replica, then the incident would fall under the California Department of Justice that under Assembly Bill 1506 is required to "investigate incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian."

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police tip line at (650) 780-7110.

The Redwood City Police Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.