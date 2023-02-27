Bay Area radio host JV of Wild 94.9 reported missing in San Francisco

Feb. 25—Bay Area radio host and DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift, known as Wild 94.9's JV, was reported missing Friday, officials announced.

According to a statement released by the San Francisco Police Department, Vandergrift was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at his San Francisco residence on the 200 block of King Street. He is 54 years old and considered "at risk" by authorities.

Vandergrift is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Vandergrift is the host of "The JV Show," Wild 94.9's morning show.

"We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We're working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family," the radio station wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it."

SFPD is advising anyone who locates Vandergrift to call 911 and report his location along with a physical description of him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

