Bay Area reporter arrested on suspicion of murdering mother in Walnut Creek

A Bay Area reporter was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing his 74-year-old mother to death in Walnut Creek, police said.

Nicholas Roth, 41, of Walnut Creek, was identified by colleagues as a part-time sports writer for the Bay Area News Group, which owns multiple newspapers throughout the region.

Police arrested Roth after receiving a call Monday around 5 a.m. from a woman on the 2600 block of Jones Road who said she had been stabbed. The woman was later identified as the mother of Nicholas Roth, Darlene Roth.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene and Roth was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Nicholas Roth was found at the scene and arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez. His bail is set at $1.6 million.

This was the fourth homicide in Walnut Creek this year. No homicides were reported in the city in 2019 or 2020.