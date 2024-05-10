A Bay Area native who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor and only recently identified by DNA was given a military funeral with full honors and escort Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

.

Radioman 3rd Class Starring Winfield, 22, was one of 429 crew members who perished on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after being struck by at least five Japanese torpedoes on Dec. 7, 1941.

After bringing the 27,000-ton dreadnought upright, laboratory staff were only able to positively identify 35 of its crew members until 2015, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency launched USS Oklahoma Project, aimed at reuniting the unidentified heroes with their names.

Since then, using DNA profiling techniques unavailable to their predecessors, Defense Department scientists have identified 356 crew members.

One of them was Winfield.

Winfield, a San Rafael High School graduate, was officially accounted for on June 24, 2019, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

On Thursday, Winfield was laid to rest. His nephew, Adam Morrill, received the U.S. flag from Winfield’s funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery.

Read our original story about Winfield’s life and the work that identified him here.