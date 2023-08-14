Bay Area sees rain on Sunday with more to come in the forecast

Remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene carried moisture into the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend, bringing muggy weather and even rain to some parts of the region. The chance for rain continues through Monday.

"It was very light and sporadic," said Dalton Behringer, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. "Over the last 36 hours, we saw some rain in the East Bay and around the Peninsula."

Showers across the East Bay weakening as they move west. Lightning activity has diminished, but gusty outflows at the surface still possible near Berkeley crossing over the water to the Golden Gate. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ygOUx5i3P1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2023

Behringer said the totals were small, anywhere from one-hundredths to five or six hundredths of an inch. The Oakland Hills saw the highest totals. Lightning strikes were reported offshore of the Bay Area early Monday morning, and a few strikes were spotted south-southeast of the Bay Area in remote areas.

Tropical Storm Eugene formed and spun off the coast of Baja California over a week ago, never reaching land. It was downgraded to a post-tropical storm last Monday, and remnant moisture slowly pushed into Southern California before reaching the Bay Area. Forecasts from last week indicated the storm was unlikely to bring rain to the Bay Area, but Behringer said confidence was low in these forecasts. He explained that enough moisture accumulated over the Bay Area to allow for some rain. The moisture has stalled over the region as a ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest is preventing it from moving northward.

On Monday morning, the lingering storm was visible in the Bay Area with high clouds strewn across the sky.

Slight chance for light showers through the evening today as upper low continues to draw in midlevel moisture to the Bay Area and Central Coast.



It's also going to be another hot day inland, so be sure to practice heat safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TWZyG1vpMM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2023

"We'll keep the very slight chance for rain throughout the Bay Area through today," Behringer said. "There's also a small chance of thunderstorms."

The moisture combined with above-normal temperatures to create muggy conditions on Monday. Afternoon highs on Monday are forecast to be in the 90s across inland areas of the Bay Area and in the 70s at the coast. While the precipitation is likely to exit the region by Tuesday, the warm weather is expected to continue through mid-week.

"Peak heating is still expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will only be a few degrees warmer than today with highs across the interior in the mid 90s to low 100s," the weather service said in its forecast.

Thursday is expected to mark the start of a slight cool-down, with temperatures returning to near normal. In the second half of the week, afternoon highs in inland areas are likely to stay in the 80s.